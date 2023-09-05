Celebs tell us about their favourite teachers from whom they have learnt life's lessons

Here’s to Ms Waalia

Rohit Choudhary

I am a strong believer in the saying that ‘time is the greatest teacher’. One of my primary school teachers, Ms Waalia, was loving and caring. I remember her till date. However, in reality, my father was my true teacher. He instilled in me the values of self-respect, hard work, and honesty. In summary, life and its experiences teach us a great deal.

Embrace mistakes

Lokit Phulwani

The teacher, who influenced me the most is Preeti ma’am who I met during my schooling in Dubai. Some of the important life lessons I learnt from her include — respect is earned, not given; challenges make you stronger; be curious and never stop learning; and embrace mistakes as stepping stones to progress.

Lessons from stage

Kavitta Verma

I was a bright student, and I thoroughly enjoyed the lessons from my teachers. Among them, my science and theatre teachers held a special place in my heart. I somehow believe that science and theatre are interconnected. From my teacher, Anuradha Kapoor, I learnt a valuable lesson - that one should not underline everything in life’s journey. My all-time favourite teachers were my parents. They taught me how to be a survivor.

Life’s calculation

Aradhana Sharma

During my school and college journey, I had the privilege of coming across a few teachers whom I greatly admired. One of them was Nutan Sharma, my math teacher in school, and the other was my Hindi teacher.

Real meaning

Monika Khanna

Miss Fatima was the one who taught me some chapters of life at a time when I didn’t even know the real meaning of life. She told me, “you need to grow; you have to grow. You have to keep moving, keep working on yourself.” It’s better to leave behind what’s left behind because I’m the kind of person who attaches too many things at the same time. So, whenever I find myself in a situation where I feel like I’m not letting go of something, I remember her words.

Art of living

Simple Kaul

I had lovely teachers in my school. I used to adore my sculpture teacher. I was really interested in arts, and he taught me how to make human figures, faces, drawings, and pottery. He taught me how value art. My mother was a class teacher, which was a nightmare for me because she used to ask me questions. I had many teachers, and all of them taught me something interesting.