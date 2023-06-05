Celebs tell us how they are finding solutions to plastic pollution

Sheetal

What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?

—Henry David Thoreau

s we celebrate World Environment Day (WED) today, we ought to ask this question each day to safeguard the environment and thus the future of those inhabiting it. Initiated in 1972 by the United Nations during Stockholm Conference, WED was first held in 1973 on the theme, Only One Earth. It marks the 50th anniversary of this occasion and this year, the organisation has proposed to reflect upon the theme, ‘solutions to plastic pollution’.

As celebrities are often seen as role models, we ask them what steps have they adopted in their daily lives to save the environment or reduce the usage of single use plastic.

Waste not, want not

Sneha Namanandi

A clean atmosphere is what we need. And, the breath of fresh air that Covid brought along, courtesy the lockdown, has shown us how critical the situation is. I believe celebrities who practise good deeds like saving water, avoiding plastic and planting trees lead by the example for their fans to follow. I was not very old when I first learnt about global warming, but I was old enough to understand that it had long-term effects. So, my mother and I started planting trees on my birthday every year. I also make sure I don’t waste water.

Finding alternatives

Aniruddh Dave

It makes a significant impact on society when famous people demonstrate the simple lifestyle adjustments to promote a healthy environment. I found global warming to be a startling phenomenon, and after that I began observing and learning about climate changes. Everyone should do their part to protect the environment. When I leave my room, I turn off the lights and fans in order to save energy. I’ve a small garden at my home. My house is plastic-free. I prefer stainless steel and I only use utensils that are good for us and the environment.

No more plastic

Nikhil Nanda

When it comes to the environment, every single step helps. I am conscious of how I am impacting the environment. From conserving energy to carrying my steel bottle and lunch box, there’s so much to do when you are interested in saving the planet. For me, plastic is a huge no.

No more ordering food

Karishma Raj Soni

I’ve always tried to do my part to protect the environment, and I started by not wasting water. I also try my best to walk to a nearby restaurant and eat there instead of ordering food, which also increases plastic waste.

No bottled water

Simaran Kaur

I believe no one took global warming seriously. However, now that we are seeing climate changes such as longer and hotter summers and unpredictable rain, I believe it is imperative that we, the inhabitants of planet Earth, become conscious about environmental degradation. Personally, I believe that we can make lifestyle changes, like avoid unnecessary travel and use public transportation. Also, instead of buying bottled water, we can carry our bottle and refill them.

Jute is in

Aadesh Chaudhary

I’ve reduced the use of plastic and have begun utilising brass and copper bottles wherever I go. Simple things like turning off the lights and not wasting water have now become regular habits for me. I have made it a habit to carry jute bags while shopping.

Eco-friendly alternatives

Rishina Kandhari

The beauty of the movement is that you can make a difference by making little adjustments in your daily routine. I have stopped using plastic products. Plastic bags, straws and plates have been replaced with eco-friendly alternatives. Another concern that I am committed to is water preservation. I encourage everyone to save water.

