Celesti Bairagey believes the industry is a tough place to survive

Actress Celesti Bairagey, who was last seen in Rajjo, believes it is tough to make a place for oneself in the industry. She says, “There is population explosion in terms of actors. However, I strongly believe that every character is destined to be played by a particular actor. In an audition, if you can portray the character that the writer or director is looking for, the role is yours. There are many people willing to work who are ready to take your position. It is indeed a cut-throat competition. But, at the same time, we need to get into the skin of the character.”

She adds, “When you have references and personal relationships with people related to your work field, you definitely do get calls for a role. But merit remains the most important factor. Casting couch, power games, lobbying, and nepotism still exist, although I personally have not experienced any of them.”