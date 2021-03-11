Cezanne Khan will soon be seen in Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. He talks about the show and his role

What do you feel is the key to a successful relationship?

I believe in only one thing - communication. If you have feelings, you have to express them to the person concerned. Good communication is actually the key to every successful relationship.

What prompted you to take up this show?

I owe a lot to Balaji Telefilms, as I have got a lot of name and fame due to their shows. Also, I took up this show because of my character, Nikhil. I have never played a character like this before.

How do you look at your entire career?

I am very content and have no regrets at all. I come to the sets with a lot of energy and positivity, and give my best to the role. Whatever shows I have done in my career, I have enjoyed every bit of them.

Do you always keep a low profile?

That’s the way I am. After I finish shooting, I go back home and enjoy with my family. I am not on social media as well.

How do you feel the face of Indian television has changed over the years?

First thing which is really noticeable is technology. When we used to shoot earlier, there was only one camera, but now everything is so advanced. But the interesting thing is that viewers are still aware of Anurag Basu, my character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The relatability factor was better during those days.

What has kept you away from the OTT?

I am a very private person, so I am not comfortable with certain bold scenes. Beyond a point, I will never shoot something on those lines.

What do you like about Ekta Kapoor?

She is very frank about what she wants. Ekta always has a great vision when it comes to bringing a story or character to life.

What is the secret of your lean and slim look?

I am a foodie and my appetite is quite good. But I don’t eat anything in the evening. I have figured this out — a key to good physique is your diet.

What is your unfulfilled dream now?

I am very happy with my life. Absolutely no complaints. My mother has taught me not to leave anything incomplete. I have been able to do things which I wanted to do in life.