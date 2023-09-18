Chahatt Khanna is excited to bring Lord Ganpati to her new abode

Mumbai, September 18
Actress Chahatt Khanna, who is waiting for the release of her upcoming film 'Yaatris' is having double celebrations this year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress has shifted to her new abode just in time for the festival.
Her luxurious 4-BHK house boasts of a balcony garden, newly acquired furniture, wardrobes, a revamped bedroom, and exquisite interior decor.
Expressing her excitement, Chahatt Khanna said: “I've had this plan to shift to my new home for a while. It's a spacious and elegant 4-BHK house that I've decorated with care, from the new furniture to the interior decor”
But the excitement doesn't stop there. Chahatt is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in her new abode. She shared: "The goal was to expedite the shifting process so that we could focus on decorating for Ganpati and welcome our beloved Bappa to bless our new home and bring prosperity. It's my second year celebrating Ganpati, and I'm both thrilled and a little exhausted."
Meanwhile, her film 'Yaatris', which also stars Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Jamie Lever, is set to release next month. The actor also shared that after Ganpati, she will be fully immersed in her work commitments, followed by the promotions and the release of ‘Yaatris'.
Here's the poster of the film:
View this post on Instagram
As Chahatt Khanna welcomes Lord Ganpati to her new home, she eagerly awaits the release of 'Yaatris.' It's a double whammy of happiness for the actress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era
PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...
No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader
D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...
'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on possibility of LS polls being advanced
The CM said this in Patna while reacting to the statement of...
Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...
Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Police suspect the role of a male domestic help, who was hir...