Chaitnya Sharma, known by his stage name SlowCheeta, is making waves with his unique style of rapping

Puneet Kaur Thind

In the world of music, some artistes emerge as not just performers but storytellers, who capture the essence of life through their verses. Chaitnya Sharma, known by his stage name SlowCheeta, is one such artiste who has made a mark in the Indian music scene with his unique style of rapping.

As a 13-year-old, SlowCheeta first fell in love with music. He was initially drawn to the energy of live performances and got fascinated by rap music, particularly the work of artistes like Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent. The genre’s ability to express thoughts and emotions freely without judgment intrigued him, setting the seed for his hip-hop journey.

Chaitnya’s journey into rap was a gradual process, “I began by writing simple poems in a diary and soon realised that these could be transformed into rap lyrics. While I was a closet rapper, I always dreamt of becoming an actor.” However, as he delved into the world of rap, he discovered a thriving community of talented Indian rappers. The exposure to this community ignited his passion for rap, and he decided to embrace it fully.

Unique identity

Chaitnya explains how the name ‘SlowCheeta’ came about. He describes it as an oxymoron, combining two opposite words to create a unique and intriguing identity. He explains, “Slow signifies the pace at which words matter, allowing him to emphasise the importance of lyrics in his rap. The name ‘Cheeta’ stems from his childhood nickname and serves as a reminder of his roots and where he began.”

Chaitnya’s journey was not without its challenges. He faced challenges in pursuing a career in rap, but he turned these into opportunities to create music that resonated with him. He emphasises that every challenge became a song, and through his music he found his voice.

About the ‘diss track’ culture in the music industry, he says, “It’s more of an attention-seeking gimmick. The primary focus should be on making quality music that spreads positivity and resonates with audiences.”

Looking ahead, Chaitnya Sharma aspires to create impactful music and contribute towards good films.