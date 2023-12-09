SonyLIV

Aspiring rapper Kaala, played by Paramvir Singh Cheema, returns from Canada in search of those responsible for his father’s death. Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the musical thriller stars Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Akasa Singh.

Dhak Dhak

Netflix

Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the all-female lead film stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi. The film follows the individual as well as collective journey of four women who set out on a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes, leading to self-discovery.

Leave the World Behind

Netflix

Directed by Sam Esmail, this American psychological thriller, starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, revolves around a family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home. But the happy family outing turns into a nightmare when two strangers arrive at their door bearing news of a blackout.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Prime Video

In his quest for change, widower Kamath (Jackie Shroff) tries befriending strangers until he crosses paths with Handa, a vibrant Punjabi, played by Neena Gupta. Together they embark on a new journey. The film has been directed by Vijay Maurya, known for his dialogues for Gully Boy. The film also stars Abhishek Chauhan.

