‘Chamak’ director Rohit Jugraj faces threats for showing underbelly of Punjabi music industry

Rohit Jugraj, the director of the recently released streaming series Chamak, has shared that he has been getting threats for showing the dark side of Punjab’s music industry. This series delves into the Punjabi music industry and what all goes on in its underbelly. During the production of Chamak, Rohit faced threats that would have deterred many from continuing.
However, he pressed on, driven by his commitment to unveil the reality behind the glitz and glamour of the industry. The director continues to receive threats after the show went live, as it seems to have ruffled some feathers.
“Despite receiving threatening calls, my commitment to fearless storytelling remains unwavering. I believe in the power of truth, and will continue to illuminate the darkest corners, undeterred by the shadows that seek to dim our story’s light,” he said.
