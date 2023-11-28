 'Chamak' trailer: Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Singh Cheema-starrer explores depths of Punjabi music industry's underbelly : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  'Chamak' trailer: Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Singh Cheema-starrer explores depths of Punjabi music industry's underbelly

The trailer features guest appearances of Mika Singh, Kanwar Garewal, Afsana Khan, MC Square, and many more

Gippy Grewal in a still from the teaser of 'Chamak'. Instagram/sonylivindia



IANS

Mumbai, November 28

The trailer of the upcoming series ‘Chamak' has been unveiled and it follows the story of a young aspiring rapper, Kaala, who returns to Punjab from Canada to uncover the events that led to the death of singer Taara Singh.

The trailer, which makes a reference to the plot device of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film ‘Dunki', shows Kaala pulling off a ‘reverse Dunki' to reach India and trace the murderers of Taara, who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance.

‘Chamak' is a musical thriller featuring 14 artistes and 28 songs, and sees Kaala steers his way through the underbelly of the Punjab music industry– through politics, business feuds and family history.

Watch the trailer:

Talking about the trailer, director of the series, Rohit Jugraj said, "Today marks a proud moment for the entire team of ‘Chamak'. Three years of hard work culminated in the release of our labour of love, ‘Chamak'. The story follows Kaala, a boy who grows up in Canada and reaches Punjab due to certain circumstances. Through Kala's journey, we delve into the depths of the Punjabi music industry, exploring its highs and lows, love and hate, and the darkness behind the bling.”

The series stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal and Akasa Singh with special appearance by Gippy Grewal.

The story will be told in two parts with 6 episodes in each part.

“The trailer offers a glimpse into this musical thriller, featuring guest appearances from Punjabi music stalwarts like Gippy Garewal, Mika Singh, Kanwar Garewal, Afsana Khan, MC Square, and many more. Courage and conviction have shaped this true-blue musical, a first of its kind in our country,” Rohit added.

Created, written and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and Sumeet Nandlal Dubey.

‘Chamak' will be available to stream on Sony LIV on December 7

#Canada #Gippy Grewal #Mumbai


