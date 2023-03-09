 'Chanda Mama is gone': Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Satish Kaushik : The Tribune India

'Chanda Mama is gone': Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Satish Kaushik

Akshay Kumar and Satish Kaushik worked together in Mr and Mrs Khiladi

'Chanda Mama is gone': Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Satish Kaushik

Akshay Kumar says he is deeply saddened to know about Satish Kaushik's death. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, March 9

Actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, took to social media and offered his heartfelt condolences over the demise of his 'Mr & Mrs Khiladi' co-star Satish Kaushik.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared a picture with Satish and he wrote, "Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji's demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he's already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti."

Akshay and Satish's cute chemistry in the romantic comedy film 'Mr & Mrs Khiladi' received a huge amount of love from the audience.

Apart from that, the duo was also seen together in Rohit Dhawan's film 'Desi Boyzz' in which Satish had a special cameo with the 'Khiladi' actor.

The mortal remains of the late actor will be brought to Mumbai today for his final rites, said sources.

"Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added.

His body had been brought to Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital for post-mortem examination.

On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. A day later, he travelled to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick, sources said.

Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Satish, was the first one to share the news of his demise on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted along with a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

#akshay kumar #satish kaushik

