Chandan Roy Sanyal to play a lawyer in 'Patna Shukla'

Mumbai, September 23
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Patna Shukla'.
Chandan will be playing a lawyer in the film, set in Bihar. 'Patna Shukla' is a social-drama produced by Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan and will be directed by Vivek Budakoti.
He said: "I am very excited to be playing a lawyer in Patna Shukla, this film is a perfect entertainer. I am looking forward to working with the cast of powerful performers, this will be a fun one!" Apart from Raveena and Chandan, the film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.
He even made the announcement on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
'Patna Shukla' is all set to release next year.
Chandan's upcoming projects include 'Woh 3 Din', series 'Karmyudh', 'Aashram' Season 4, Amazon Prime's 'Lakhot' and a few more unannounced projects.
IANS
