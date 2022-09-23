Chandan Roy Sanyal to play a lawyer in 'Patna Shukla'

Mumbai, September 23

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Patna Shukla'.

Chandan will be playing a lawyer in the film, set in Bihar. 'Patna Shukla' is a social-drama produced by Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan and will be directed by Vivek Budakoti.

He said: "I am very excited to be playing a lawyer in Patna Shukla, this film is a perfect entertainer. I am looking forward to working with the cast of powerful performers, this will be a fun one!" Apart from Raveena and Chandan, the film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.

He even made the announcement on Instagram:

'Patna Shukla' is all set to release next year.

Chandan's upcoming projects include 'Woh 3 Din', series 'Karmyudh', 'Aashram' Season 4, Amazon Prime's 'Lakhot' and a few more unannounced projects.

IANS

