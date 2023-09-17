Tribune News Service

Chandigarh-based columnist and novelist Chetna Keer has launched her fourth book, Garnets Under My Gulmohar. A sequel to her gripping Gulmohar saga, the author claims, “I have tried to move from satire to suspense.” Keer shares that her latest launch dwells upon the subject of climate against in the backdrop of Kasauli hills. Keer was a journalist until she chose to take a break and become a full time writer. The author has also written a children book, Veggies Go On a Beauty Parade. Her previous book is titled Giddha On My Gulmohar.

For the author, gulmohar is her proverbial ‘lotus’ and just like it represents the drastic difference between the place it comes from and where it reaches, the former is the symbol of withstanding the harshest of summer and yet bloom the brightest. She adds, “When I wrote the first book on gulmohar, which was mainly satire, it was much like a chef learning to cook eggs ‘sunny side up’, whereas this one is all the more special. One can say managing to write suspense was learning how to cook a perfect lasagna with each layer carefully placed and unravelled

at the right moment.”