Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda looks like a million bucks wearing her sparking Miss Diva Universe crown, but there is more to this beauty than just shimmer and shine

Mona

Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda, India’s entry to Miss Universe contest in 2023, came calling on Tuesday. Overwhelmed with emotions, looking a million bucks in a shimmering silver saree and a sparkling crown, the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 is humble, grounded and full of gratitude for all that has doled out to her!

I am all for trans women participating in beauty pageants. Just like my story may inspire women across the world to pursue their dreams, the trans community brings its own unique stories, its own distinctive perspective that the others may learn and gain from to make this world a beautiful place for everyone!

A self-taught dancer, life was not easy for Shweta but she learnt to embrace challenges and to continue on the path she had chosen for herself. Daughter of an autorickshaw driver, her seemingly happy family fell apart when her parents got divorced. She was just a 12-year-old then.

Shweta, who is a gifted dancer, studied in government schools in Mani Majra and Sector 18 and later pursued higher studies from Khalsa College. She worked on her passion, at times, practising eight hours a day post her school and tuitions.

Making a move to Mumbai with dreams in her eyes at 16, she participated in five dance reality shows, making it to every finale! “When God takes one thing away, He also gives something special in return. In my case, it’s my motivation and passion to do something exceptional.” Her dance journey brought her up, close and personal with her idol Madhuri Dixit Nene and to choreograph her is what she considers the most memorable time of her life. “People call me a diva but getting a chance to make Bollywood diva dance was so gratifying.”

A dancer, she is for life, and confident too. “I am not formally trained in it for we could never afford a fee, but tell me any dance form around the world, and I can do it,” she flashes her broad smile.

Her beauty pageant journey gives her a wider platform to reach out to more. “I feel grateful to have this opportunity, to have mentors who have not only worked on my gait or dressing sense but also shaped my persona.”

Equally versed in Hindi, English and Punjabi, she’s pretty confident about bringing the crown back (Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won it for India in 2021). “I am putting in so much effort that I don’t even realise when the day begins or ends. I am leaving no stone unturned to give my best,” she says. Whenever she feels down and out, it’s her mother who inspires her not to give up. “She is the strongest woman I know,” she says.

In fact, much of her interview revolves around her mother. Shweta admits, “My life revolves around my mother. Everything I do, and all I am is because of her! ”

