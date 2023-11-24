Chandigarh’s Pratyusha Ghosh Bhattacharya wins national level Plus Size pageant

Tribune News Service

Pratyusha Ghosh Bhattacharya, who was raised in Chandigarh, has won the coveted title of Maven Ms Plus Size India 2023. The pageant was held recently in the national capital. Pratyusha said that she had always wished to compete in a beauty contest and winning the title of Ms Plus Size India 2023 was a dream come true for her.

Pratyusha did her schooling from Carmel Convent School, and then did her B Tech from Chitkara University. Later on she went to Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Hyderabad for her MBA.

Pratyusha said, “My mother has been a fighter and she is the one who gave me the courage to sign up for this pageant. I have imbibed her never say die instinct which stood me in good stead at the pageant. My brother is a Major in the Indian Army and has been a source of inspiration.”

According to Pratyusha, “Self-love in this day and age is really important, especially for young women who battle body consciousness on a daily basis because of the influencer culture and excessive body shaming on social media. When someone is ridiculed for their size, complexion, or other physical characteristic, it is imperative that the community as a whole rise up and respect each person’s physical and mental well-being. My voice is not just for ‘plus size’ it is for every body type that gets shamed over social media impacting the mental health of many individuals.”