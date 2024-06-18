Chandrika Dixit, aka Viral vada pav girl, to be seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

ANI

Mumbai, June 18

Chandrika Dixit, aka Viral Vada pav girl, is all set to participate in 'Bigg Bos OTT 3', which will be hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 has created a lot of buzz among the audience from the new host to contestants participating.

On Tuesday evening, JioCinema dropped a few blurred images of the first contestant, hinting at the participation of Chandrika Dixit.

Sharing the images, Jio Cinema captioned the post, "Who's the first contestant of #BiggBossOTT3? Head over to #JioCinemaPremiun to get a sneak peek of this #TeekhiMirchi. Bigg Boss OTT 3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm." After the pictures were shared, curious BB fans guessed that the participant is none other than Vada Pav girl.

If you are not an avid social media user and wondering who is Vada pav girl, then don't worry. We have got you covered.

Chandrika Dixit is a social media sensation and became a popular figure through her videos of selling Mumbai's iconic street food, vada pav in Delhi.

Her energetic way of interaction drew a lot of consumers and other online content creators.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be out on JioCinema from June 21.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Excited to host the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', Anil Kapoor in a statement earier said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting." He added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anil Kapoor #Mumbai