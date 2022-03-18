Doc Talk

Changing season, synthetic Holi colours, mass gatherings and direct contact can get you viral infections

Changing season, synthetic Holi colours, mass gatherings and direct contact can get you viral infections

Dr Vikas Sharma

Changing season, synthetic Holi colours, mass gatherings and direct contact can be conducive for viral infections

To celebrate Holi or not? That seems to be the question on everyone’s mind. For starters, the mid-March to mid-April period is the peak season when infectious diseases like viral skin infections, seasonal flu, mononucleosis, cold and cough spread. Infected people start shedding virus even before they experience the full effect of illness.

After a considerable period of consistent decline in Covid positive cases and as India began inoculating the 12-14 year-olds , Holi lovers want to celebrate the festival in some style after 2 years of lull amid coronavirus pandemic.

However, changing season, synthetic colours, mass gatherings and direct contact can get you viral infections as well.

Every year after Holi, the OPDs of all hospitals tend to swell up with people complaining of skin and respiratory disorders. Skin allergies, skin infections, dermatitis, skin eczemas and respiratory diseases are the major problems people are afflicted with. With changing season, viral skin and fungal skin infections are already on the rise. Therefore, chances of falling prey to infection after celebrating the festival of colours increase.

Celebrating Holi involves direct skin contact and people tend to smear colours on one another’s face. In addition, high suspended particulates concentrations occur during Holi and that may cause or aggravate adverse health effects like skin and respiratory irritations, making people more prone and susceptible to catching virus. Children, elderly and pregnant women are more susceptible.

Those who already have atopic dermatitis, bronchial asthma and skin eczemas should completely avoid playing Holi with synthetic colours.

Research on synthetic colours has found them containing a considerable amount of particles with an aerodynamic diameter smaller than 10 micrometres and they show a close association with human leukocytes, a pro-inflammatory potential. These colours can have cytotoxic effects in higher concentration and can induce an oxidative burst in human granulocytes and monocytes, thus making people extremely susceptible to viral infections.

The chemicals used in Holi colours consist of synthetic dyes and in many cases mica dust too that can cause major skin allergies. Wearing a good sun block with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or a good barrier cream is advisable to all before you go out to play Holi. And wash off colours immediately. Else use herbal colours.

These synthetic colours contain toxic and poisonous chemicals. Often, they also contain heavy metals, acids, alkalis, powdered glass, asbestos, chalk paste etc. The black paste has lead oxide, green has copper sulphate, and red has mercury sulphate. The shimmering given to these colours is by mica and powdered glass, which are meant for industrial use.

Already lots of people are having post Covid Telogen Effluvilum (hair loss disorder) while synthetic Holi colours also can cause loss of hair, thinning of hair and lusterless hair texture. One should be extra careful about children and elderly as they have sensitive skin. And if you must celebrate the festival, do so in a smart and cautious way. Avoid mass gatherings or pool parties. Enjoy the festival with your family members at home and go for organic colours instead of synthetic colours.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)

#holi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

2
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

5
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

6
World

Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog initiates probe against retired 4-star Army General for 'theft and illegal sale' of crude oil

7
Haryana

Punjab now has more responsibility to provide water for SYL canal: Haryana CM

8
Nation

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes part in ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Haryana Raj Bhawan

10
Nation

VIP security cover of 27 protectees from UP, Punjab withdrawn

Don't Miss

View All
Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Top Stories

Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia

Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia

Testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute re...

India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine: Ambassadot Tirumurti  at UN

India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti  at UN

Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...

Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge India to speak out against Putin

Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...

Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers

Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says tests will no longer b...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Meets all senior police officers of Sangrur

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer’s house in Zirakpur

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Expired fire extinguishers in Panchkula MC building

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at IGI with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur