Character calling

Getting into the skin of a character totally opposite to how one is in real life is the hallmark of a great actor. Actor Shahbaz Khan, who plays the role of Bhairav in Dangal TV’s Jai Hanuman - Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, is one such actor. He says, “I had never played a character like Bhairav Nath before. I was very excited and got a lot of appreciation for my performance. I don’t relate to the character as I’m not an aghori or a tantrik. But I have read about tantriks and seen their interviews, so I know how they talk and behave.”
The actor adds, “I have been doing this since many years now. I started doing mythological shows in 1991 with The Sword of Tipu Sultan, then Chandrakanta, Yug, Betaal Pachisi and Maharana Pratap. All my historic serials have been blockbusters. I know it’s very taxing for the mind and body, and is also time-consuming, but the kind of satisfaction I get as an actor after playing such roles is immense.” The actor says that being part of the industry has taught him a lot. “Just stay on the ground as much as possible and work hard”, he says.
