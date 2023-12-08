Charlie Sheen returns with gambling dramedy Bookie

Actor Charlie Sheen, who was famously sacked from his hit sitcom Two and a Half Men for erratic behaviour, has shared that he’s now sober, happy, and ready to work again. Sheen has been out of the spotlight for the past six years, focusing on his recovery, parenting his 14-year-old twins, Max and Bob, and settling into what he calls a ‘predictable routine’.
And now, Sheen, 58, is re-entering the acting industry, beginning with an appearance as himself in two episodes of Chuck Lorre’s new Max sports gambling dramedy Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco. ‘Bookie’ allows Sheen to reteam with the same show creator who fired him from Two and a Half Men in 2011.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...