Charlie Sheen returns with gambling dramedy Bookie

ANI

Actor Charlie Sheen, who was famously sacked from his hit sitcom Two and a Half Men for erratic behaviour, has shared that he’s now sober, happy, and ready to work again. Sheen has been out of the spotlight for the past six years, focusing on his recovery, parenting his 14-year-old twins, Max and Bob, and settling into what he calls a ‘predictable routine’.

And now, Sheen, 58, is re-entering the acting industry, beginning with an appearance as himself in two episodes of Chuck Lorre’s new Max sports gambling dramedy Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco. ‘Bookie’ allows Sheen to reteam with the same show creator who fired him from Two and a Half Men in 2011.