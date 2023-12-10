Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig to star in ‘Two For The Money’

Los Angeles, December 10
Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig are set to star together in the upcoming movie “Two For The Money”.
Justin Lin, the director of multiple “Fast & Furious” movies, will direct the project, which has been acquired by Apple Studios after a bidding war, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.
In “Two For The Money”, Theron and Craig will essay the roles of career thieves whose relationship spans the course of three big jobs. The movie is based on an original idea by Lin and Dan Mazeau.
The project will be produced by Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment, Theron's Denver & Delilah banner, and Jeff Kirschebaum and Joe Roth's RK Films.
