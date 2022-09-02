Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen call off divorce, Sushmita Sen reacts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

TV actor Charu Asopa has changed her mind. After having announced that she was taking a divorce from her husband Rajeev Sen, the ‘Mere Angne Mein’ star has now informed her fans and friends that the couple is giving another chance to their marriage.

With a family picture from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Charu and Rajeev shared a joint statement that they are keeping their marriage ‘for good’.

“Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won’t deny that… Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

Take a look:

Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019 and have a daughter named Ziana together.

Reacting to the news, Sushmita Sen commented, “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona.”

Even after announcing their divorce, Charu had stayed connected with Sushmita Sen and the two share a special bond. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Charu had told that Sushmita Sen is her “huge emotional support" and her go-to person to share her marriage problems. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else…," Charu told the entertainment portal.

It was in June this year that Charu had shared on her social media about sending notice to Rajeev to part ways mutually. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process," she had said. However, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. Later, the actress called the allegations levelled up by Rajeev against her false and said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai." Following this, the fight between the two got ugly. Earlier in August, Charu also claimed that even though she sent divorce papers draft to Rajeev, his lawyer was not responding.

#Charu Asopa #Rajeev Sen #sushmita sen