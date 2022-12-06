Charu Asopa signs new show

Charu Asopa has been roped in for the Antrangii TV show, Johri. Charu is one of the prominent names in the television industry and has currently been in the news for her on-going public differences with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen and their daughter. Charu has been working for more than a decade, and has been a part of shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Love by Chance, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein and others.
According to sources, she will be seen playing the main lead on the show in an all-new avatar.
