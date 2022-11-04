Check out Kartik Aaryan's latest video as he 'sweat it out' at gym

ANI

Mumbai, November 4

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan dropped a video from his workout session at the gym on Thursday, on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Dhamaka' actor treated fans with a video from his gym session.

In the video, Kartik was seen wearing a hoodie that he paired with joggers and a cap.

He was seen having a conversation with his trainer. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Sweat it out."

A screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Stories.

The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

The film sparked controversy due to its title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

Apart from that, Kartik will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

He will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

#kartik aaryan