Check out Rajinikanth-starrer 'Lal Salaam' poster

ANI
Mumbai, October 1
Makers of 'Lal Salaam' starring megastar Rajinikanth unveiled the poster and release date of the film.
Sharing the first poster, the official account of Lyca Productions took to X and wrote, "Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024."
The new poster features Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal with an old tomb building in the background. It also radiates old vibes, depicting Rajinikanth standing in front of a vintage car, with red colour palette as the name of the movie suggests.
Soon after the makers unveiled the first look motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
A user commented, "Thalaivaaa. Pongal Blockbuster Loading."
Another user wrote, "Thalaivar is coming for this Pongal."
Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who has helmed the film, also shared the poster on Instagram, writing, "#thankful #grateful #blessed #lalsalaam Pongal 2024."
The makers announced that the film will be released in theatres during the festival of Pongal in January 2024.
Earlier, Aishwaryaa shared the first-look poster on Instagram. It shows Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993.
She wrote,"#Moideenbhai ... welcome...#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed."
Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Lal Salaam. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It will have music scored by AR Rahman. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, 'Lal Salaam' will be released in January next year.
Rajinikanth was recently seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.
