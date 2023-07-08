Check out Ranveer-Alia's fun-filled BTS moments from sets of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

ANI

Mumbai, July 8

Makers of the upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on Saturday shared some fun BTS moments during the shoot of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions dropped the video which they captioned, "It's a whole different kahaani on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here's a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen.#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July."

In the video, director Karan Johar could be seen enjoying with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt during the shooting.

In one of the clips, the 'Ram-Leela' actor could be seen giving a massage to choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant as they were shooting in Kashmir.

Check it out:

Soon after the makers dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"alia is simply the cutest person I've ever seen," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Total fun shooting "

"BTS looks like you guys have a blast," a fan wrote.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

'Rocky Aur Rani...' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years.

The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film 'Gully Boy'.

