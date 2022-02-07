Check out these pictures from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s ‘Sun-mooning’ in Kashmir

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

Actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar, who got married in Goa last month, are enjoying all the love and attention from their friends and fans.

After a bunch of some really colourful and happy pictures from their wedding celebrations, now the couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their honeymoon. Spending quality time with each other in the picturesque location of Kashmir, their romantic getaway is filled with love and light.

In four different posts, Mouni Roy has given a glimpse of different moods and tones from their stay at a luxury hotel, surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Standing on the balcony with a book in hand, the Naaginstar is looking lovely and calm. In the background are trees sprinkled with snow, standing tall on a snow carpet, lending white magic to the beautiful scenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In other pictures, the actress shares pictures of from the book she is reading. She wrote, “What I see…What I am reading?” she including hashtag “SunMoon-ing” to describe their honeymoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Another set of pictures has Mouni enjoying snowfall and a selfie with her husband. In the caption, she wrote, “Presently SunMoon-ing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The couple sure knows how to keep their fans and followers connected.

Mouni married and Suraj on January 27. The couple had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding. There was also a post-wedding pool party.

#honeymoon #kashmir #MouniRoy #SurajNambiar