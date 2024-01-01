Check out this happy family picture of Kajol and Ajay Devgn with kids

ANI

Mumbai, January 1

Actor Kajol loves to spend time with her near and dear ones. She celebrated her New Year with family and shared glimpses of the celebration with them. She can be seen posing with her husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa Devgn, and son Yug.

In another picture, Ajay's mother Veena Devgan also joined them and the last one featured Ajay's sister Neelam Devgan and nephew Daanish.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote in the caption, "First post of 2024 and the thought that keeps coming gratitude gratitude gratitude ..#newyearvibe #family #letitrollout #2024". On Sunday, actor Ajay Devgn also wished everyone a 'Happy New Year' and dropped several unseen pictures of himself with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year." In one of the images, he can be seen holding baby Yug in his arms.

He also dropped pictures with his wife Kajol and their daughter Nysa.

In another image, he can be seen cycling with his nephews in the Maldives.

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently wrapped up shooting for the 'Do Patti'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serves as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti." "The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting, as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe.

'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders," Kajol added.

