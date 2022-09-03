Check out what Abhishek Bachchan said when Shehnaaz Gill asked "what's the hype around beard?"

Mumbai, September 3
Every year, the first Saturday of September is celebrated worldwide as 'World Beard Day'. People say it is a day to appreciate those who embrace having a beard. However, it had Shehnaaz Gill all confused.
Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to express her keenness to know the "hype around beard day". She wrote, "What's all this hype around a beard it's got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai? #WorldBeardDay"
While many responded to Shehnaaz's tweet, one exceptional response came from Abhishek Bachchan.
Junior Bachchan attached a photo in response to Shehnaaz Gill's tweet, which had a message - "It is not just a beard". Check it out.
It's not JUST a beard.#WorldBeardDayhttps://t.co/HZPKywoC9H pic.twitter.com/5dmkVNIMbI— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 3, 2022
Talking about World Beard Day, although the origins of World Beard Day are uncertain, however, it is thought to have started in 800 AD with Danish Vikings, who would probably dedicate a day to their beards.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.
Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in John Abraham's next film '100%'. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.
Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix movie 'Dasvi' alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher. 'Ghoomer' is being helmed by R Balki. This is Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after 'Paa'. ()
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to follow own interests, won’t join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister
West’s economic war of attrition against Moscow is set to ta...
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart
Report says pilot worked at Tupelo regional airport
Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP
Latest political developments came weeks after CM Nitish Kum...
Nitish Kumar to be in Delhi on September 5-7 to meet Opposition leaders
Kumar had been in touch with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi w...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...