'Cheeni Kum' actor Swini Khara ties knot with boyfriend Urvish Desai

'Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities'

'Cheeni Kum' actor Swini Khara ties knot with boyfriend Urvish Desai

Swini Khara tied the knot with her boyfriend Urvish Desai in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur. Photo: Instagram/@swinikhara



PTI

New Delhi, December 28

Actor-influencer Swini Khara, best known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Cheeni Kum", has tied the knot with her boyfriend Urvish Desai in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur.

The 24-year-old former child star shared photos from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.

"Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day #swinigothervish," Khara wrote in the caption.

In another post, she shared a video from the marriage and wrote, "Blessings and lots of love #swinigothervish #wedding #jaipur #royalwedding." Khara started out as a child actor, appearing in films such as "Parineeta" and "Elaan" as well as popular television show "Baa Bahoo Aur Baby".

She is best remembered for starring in R Balki's 2007 movie "Cheeni Kum", in which she played the role of Sexy, a young child who battles cancer and is a close friend of Bachchan's character of chef Buddhadev Gupta.

The movie also featured Tabu, Paresh Rawal and late cinema icon Zohra Sehgal.  

