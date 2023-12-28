'Cheeni Kum' actor Swini Khara ties knot with boyfriend Urvish Desai

PTI

New Delhi, December 28

Actor-influencer Swini Khara, best known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Cheeni Kum", has tied the knot with her boyfriend Urvish Desai in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur.

The 24-year-old former child star shared photos from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.

"Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day #swinigothervish," Khara wrote in the caption.

In another post, she shared a video from the marriage and wrote, "Blessings and lots of love #swinigothervish #wedding #jaipur #royalwedding." Khara started out as a child actor, appearing in films such as "Parineeta" and "Elaan" as well as popular television show "Baa Bahoo Aur Baby".

She is best remembered for starring in R Balki's 2007 movie "Cheeni Kum", in which she played the role of Sexy, a young child who battles cancer and is a close friend of Bachchan's character of chef Buddhadev Gupta.

The movie also featured Tabu, Paresh Rawal and late cinema icon Zohra Sehgal.

