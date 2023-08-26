Chef Pooja Dhingra to co-judge new season of MasterChef India

Sony LIV proudly announces the newest addition to its esteemed panel of judges on the show MasterChef India and it is none other than Chef Pooja Dhingra. She graced the show as a guest judge last season and is now set to step into the role of a judge along with Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar.

Chef Pooja shared, “MasterChef India is an incredible platform that celebrates the art of cooking as an ever-evolving journey, where each dish is a canvas and every flavour unique. I’m delighted to jointhe MasterChef judges’ panel alongside the culinary luminaries, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar. As someone who has been both an avid admirer and a guest judge on the show, this opportunity to now join MasterChef as the third judge feels truly momentous. I’m humbled and grateful to be surrounded by such remarkable mentors. I can’t wait to embark on this delectable adventure.”