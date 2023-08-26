Chef Pooja Dhingra to co-judge new season of MasterChef India

Sony LIV proudly announces the newest addition to its esteemed panel of judges on the show MasterChef India and it is none other than Chef Pooja Dhingra. She graced the show as a guest judge last season and is now set to step into the role of a judge along with Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar.
Chef Pooja shared, “MasterChef India is an incredible platform that celebrates the art of cooking as an ever-evolving journey, where each dish is a canvas and every flavour unique. I’m delighted to jointhe MasterChef judges’ panel alongside the culinary luminaries, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar. As someone who has been both an avid admirer and a guest judge on the show, this opportunity to now join MasterChef as the third judge feels truly momentous. I’m humbled and grateful to be surrounded by such remarkable mentors. I can’t wait to embark on this delectable adventure.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs