Chef Ranveer Brar cooks live on a billboard in Mumbai

Prepare for the return of Warner Bros. Discovery’s culinary series, Star vs Food as it unveils its thrilling new season, Star vs Food Survival. This adventure-packed culinary journey features Chef Ranveer Brar as the host leading a star-studded ensemble on an exciting exploration of two distinct Indian locales — Coorg and Spiti.

As a thrilling precursor to the show, Brar faced his ultimate challenge, cooking live on a billboard in Mahim Causeway in Mumbai. Eager spectators, who gathered near the billboard, witnessed Ranveer’s culinary prowess firsthand. They were treated to an exhilarating blend of culinary artistry and excitement, exemplifying the show’s dedication to pushing boundaries in the most extraordinary of settings.

Brar says, “Cooking on a billboard was an enthralling experience that I will remember for life. Having to prepare a dish while being witnessed by the entire city felt like an enthralling adventure similar to my recent experience at Coorg and Spiti while leading Star Vs Food Survival. Audiences will be captivated as exceptional locations and delectable dishes unfold upon them in the presence of India’s biggest superstars.”

Watch the captivating culinary adventure as Star Vs Food Survival premieres on discovery+ and Discovery Channel on October 9.

Delve into the rich flavours and captivating stories behind each dish with celebrity guests like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta.

#Mumbai