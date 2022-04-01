Chef Shipra Khanna talks about her first dish on Chef Vs Fridge Season 2

Hailing from Shimla, chef Shipra Khanna’s love for cooking began from the young age of nine and has been growing ever since. Her journey has been phenomenal—from being a contestant on a reality show to being a host and judge on Zee Café’s Chef Vs. Fridge. Shipra says, “I developed an interest in cooking during childhood, but made my own set of mistakes. When I was nine, one day I tried cooking pulao for my family. But it was an absolute disaster. I learnt a lesson and the next dish I prepared was a yummy curry, which my mom guided me through. It came out really well. Since then, there has been no looking back.”

She adds, “From winning a reality show to judging Chef Vs. Fridge, it has been a humbling journey and I hope to inspire many young chefs to live their culinary dream.” Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge sees two seasoned chefs competing against each other while also facing the challenges being thrown at them by the judges. The audience will see contestants struggle with bizarre ingredients and much more!