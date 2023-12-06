Chennai floods: Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hours

IANS

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in his ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha, was stranded in Chennai floods as Cyclone Michaung hit Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, the actor was evacuated after 24 hours of ordeal.

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who is known for Ratsasan, Maaveeran Kittu, Jeeva and others, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and shared pictures of the evacuation. The actor shared two pictures that show him and Aamir on a boat with people from the rescue department around them.

Vishnu wrote, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who were stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam… Saw three boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly (sic).”

Earlier, Vishnu shared his ordeal as he could barely manage to get a signal on the phone from his terrace. The actor had shared on Twitter, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi, no phone signal, nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point I get some signal (sic).”

Aamir had temporarily relocated to Chennai to take care of his ailing mother during her treatment. Cyclone Michaung is a severe cyclonic storm that swirled over the Bay of Bengal, as it moved to the north coast of Tamil Nadu before it headed to Andhra Pradesh.

#Aamir Khan #Andhra Pradesh #Bollywood