Cher, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews, Mary J. Blige inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 16 artistes who will be inducted in 2024. The diverse list includes R&B/rock pioneer Big Mama Thornton, pop superstars Cher and Dionne Warwick, as well as 1970s-rooted rockers like Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and Ozzy Osbourne, alongside 1990s icons such as Dave Matthews and Mary J. Blige.

Jimmy Buffett’s inclusion among the inductees comes as a surprise. His entry is unexpected not only because the late singer/songwriter was not on the ballot this year, but also because he had never been nominated before.

The Rock Hall’s committee, seemingly in a sentimental mood after Buffett’s passing seven months ago, chose to honour him via a separate, non-voted category for ‘musical excellence’.

This honourary category also serves as the entry point for two other performers, who had previously been nominated without securing enough votes from the public — Dionne Warwick and MC5. The latter group had been nominated six times without ever being voted in.

The complete list of inductees includes Mary J Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Big Mama Thornton, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield, and Suzanne de Passe.