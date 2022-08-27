Chestha Bhagat on being a part of Control Room

Chestha Bhagat will be seen as Varsha Marathe in Control Room. Happy to be a part of the show, the actor says that she finds the title exciting, thrilling and adventurous.

“Control Room is an interesting investigative drama and this is the first time that I am a part of such a show. I feel it’s unique for my career and has added a lot to it,” she says.

Talking about her prep and character, Chestha adds, “I watched many female cop-oriented films. I look forward to wearing my uniform as it’s a magical and powerful feeling. Varsha is an exciting character.”

Chestha also shares that the khaki vardi has a different appeal. “Once you wear the vardi, you feel a sense of power and courage and you want to fulfil your responsibilities. We all understand its significance in our lives,” she says.