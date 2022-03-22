ChetanHansraj will soon make a wild-card entry as the 15th contestant on the show ‘Lock Upp’

Chetan Hansraj, who started his career with Mahabharat, playing the role of young Balram, went on to work in many serials and films. And now, he will be seen making a wild-card entry as the 15th contestant on the show Lock Upp.

He comes with more than 40 years of experience in showbiz and it would be interesting to watch how he will deal with the contestants in jail. Chetan has been known for his villainous characters on screen and having him in jail with the most controversial celebrities will surely take this show on another level.

He says, “I am very excited, but nervous too. I am going to be surrounded by different people I don’t know and some people I know.”