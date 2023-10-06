Chetna Pande finds love again

After a nasty break-up five years ago, Chetna Pande, who has appeared on shows like Fanaah, Ace of Space, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, was disillusioned with relationships. But then, friendship can heal anything, even a broken heart.

Chetna finally found love with her close friend, director Nishank Swami. Calling Nishank her strongest support, Chetna, who opens up about their three-year-long relationship for the first time, says, “He has been through my thick and thin. When we became friends, I was dealing with an ugly break-up and struggled with trusting people. I wasn’t ready for a new relationship. However, Nishank’s loving and caring nature nurtured me through that difficult phase. I’m glad that we came together to form this beautiful connection. The most beautiful aspect of our relationship is that Nishank understands my silence.

Nishank, who also happens to be Arjun Bijlani’s brother-in-law, recalls, “I first met Chetna at my office during a calendar shoot 11 years ago.”