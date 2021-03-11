Chetna Pande gets evicted from KKK

Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has always been giving some tough challenges to the khiladis. The recent week was called Teams Week, where the contestants were divided into two teams. One was the red team led by Mohit Malik while the other was the yellow team led by Tushar Kalia. The two teams had to go against each other in a series of stunts and the team with the most wins got saved from elimination.

After a fierce fight and competition between the red and yellow teams, the yellow team fell short in the final showdown and unfortunately, Chetna Pande’s journey came to an end.

Chetna says, “I have enjoyed each and every part of this journey. I had signed this show for my father, and I am glad to see that my parents are so proud of me. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has not just helped me face my fears but also fight and conquer them. I am thankful to Rohit sir for guiding me like a mentor and always standing by my side. I am leaving as a stronger person than what I thought I was. I had a great time shooting with my co-contestants in Cape Town. This city has my heart!”