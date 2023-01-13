Chhavi is now cancer-free

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, for which she had a surgery in April. She also had to undergo chemo sessions.
The actress is now cancer-free. She recently shared her cancer journey with fans on social media. Chhavi posted a picture in a bikini on Instagram.
Along with the picture, Chhavi wrote she is now stronger than before.
