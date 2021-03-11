Chhavi Mittal undergoes breast cancer surgery

Actress Chhavi Mittal is now cancer-free. She shared a photo from the hospital, after she underwent a breast cancer operation. Chhavi penned an emotional note in which she mentioned that she was ‘cancer free’ and said that the ‘worst is over’. Chhavi wrote, “When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised myself as perfectly healthy… The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!”

She continued, “The surgery lasted for six hours… And it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is… It’s only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head and I need them even more now because I’m in a lot of pain. The pain reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes.”

— TMS