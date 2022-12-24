Chhota Bheem and Little Singham arrive at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’L Champs

Zee TV offers dhamakedar dose of entertainment this weekend! POGO’s homegrown super heroes Chhota Bheem and Little Singham will grace the stage of Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. This collaboration is to mark the Christmas celebrations and promote their upcoming festive movie line-up. From India’s youngest super cop Little Singham dancing to Aata Majhi Satakli to Dholakpur’s mighty Chhota Bheem charming the audience with fun antics, kids and families are in for a magical treat.