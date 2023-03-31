Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to lead Suhaagan

Colors will soon be launching a new show titled Suhaagan. The show presents a heart-touching story of Bindiya and her sister Payal, who embody the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity. The sisters are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. Bindiya takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and taken care of.

Suhaagan is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and will feature child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj, who will play the roles of young Bindiya and Payal, respectively. Suhaagan has been produced by Rashmi Sharma and conceptualised by Vivek Bahl.