Child artiste Hardika Sharma, who has been a part of many shows and web series, talks about her journey so far

How did your acting journey begin?

I bagged my first TV ad when I was all of four. It was a promo ad for a kid’s channel. My journey began from there.

You have done so many TV shows and films. Which role is closest to your heart and why?

There are two roles that are close to my heart because they are similar to my personality. One is Rasaal from the show Rakshabandhan and another one is Ritu Mishra from CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra. These two characters are confident, energetic, fearless, protective and caring.

You are seven years old; how are you managing your studies?

I’m currently studying at the GCC International School and my teachers as well as principal ma’am are very supportive. They encourage me to do better. They allow me to take leaves and give me time to complete my assignments as well as work. My teachers always mention that though I miss my classes a lot my work is always complete, and that I score good marks in all subjects!

Do your friends in school treat you as a celebrity?

They don’t treat me as a celebrity, but, yes, they feel proud and happy about my projects. When my projects are released, they inform me with so much excitement and enthusiasm.

When you are shooting, do you miss your school fun and friends?

Yes, I do miss my school and friends. Nothing can replace them, but, yes, I enjoy my shoots as well becausethe crew members are lovely.

You are currently working with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii 2. What is the experience like?

Nushrratt didi is really very sweet. When I first met her, we had a photoshoot and I was a little hesitant to hold her but she made me comfortable and hugged me. Now we always hug each other when we meet on the sets!

What would you like to become in future?

Right now I’m doing what I’m best at. So, hopefully a better actor.

Who are your favourite actors?

Yami Gautam and Nushrratt Bharuccha because I got a chance to work with both of them. They are so humble and nice.

What do you like to do in your off time?

I play with my friends and before going to bed, I

read stories.

Any hobbies which you are pursuing now or want to take up in the near future?

I’m learning the dance form Bharatnatyam and want to perform on stage.