Child artiste Vyom Thakkar talks about the experience of essaying the childhood role of a prominent leader in the show Atal

This is your first television show. How does it feel?

I am very happy and so are my friends. They proudly announce it to everyone! Everyone is so excited. I already have experience in ads, print ads and runway modelling. The selection process was long, as many children auditioned for the role. I feel lucky to be chosen. My parents were super-excited, and so were my family and friends. They all are waiting for the day to see me on screen. It will be a big celebration at home!

What’s your favourite part about playing the young version of this great leader on TV?

My favourite part is that I learnt a lot about our late Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which no history book or anyone could have told me about easily. Not only am I excited about the role, but also thankful for being chosen for it. Apart from this, I also enjoy wearing the costume of that era and reliving his childhood moments, which most people don’t know much about. It’s like a history class with role-play!

Did you learn anything interesting or important about Atal ji while preparing for your role?

Absolutely! I had only heard about him in our history books and from my parents, but I never imagined that someday I would portray his childhood role in a television show! I also attended a workshop that helped me prepare for the role. Also, one common factor I could relate to was that he was quite influenced by his grandfather and very attached to his mother, just like me!

Can you tell us about the adventures or fun moments you’ve had on set?

Oh, there have been so many fun moments! One day, I wanted to play cricket on the set after my scenes were done. So, after convincing a few people around me to play with me, the entire crew got into the game after the pack-up. It was so much fun! I get ample breaks to eat, study and play, so there is never a dull moment.

What’s it like working with other actors and director of the show?

The other actors are so warm and welcoming. They teach and play with me, and have become my buddies. Similarly, the director and writer helped me understand the scenes and encouraged me a lot.

Are there any similarities between you and the young leader you portray on screen?

First, what I like the most about young Atal’s personality is his sense of humour and poetry. I don’t have either of these, but I am as curious as he was, and I think we both have big dreams, which makes us similar. I hope one day I can be as great as he was!

What lesson do you hope kids watching the show will take away from your portrayal of this leader’s childhood?

I hope kids see that even when you’re little, you can dream big and be a brave person. My character shows that even the greatest leaders started as kids with big hearts and dreams. It is about believing in yourself.