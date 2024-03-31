‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star Chance Perdomo dies in accident

Los Angeles, March 31
Chance Perdomo, known for his starring roles in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Gen V’, has died following a motorcycle accident. He was 27.
Nobody else was involved in the mishap, his representatives told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.
“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” a statement from his representatives said.
