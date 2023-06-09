Chiranjeevi 'leaks' BTS video of 'Bholaa Shankar' song in making

Mumbai, June 9
Star Chiranjeevi has shared a sneak-peek into the making of a song from 'Bholaa Shankar' which also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.
Chiranjeevi took to Instagram, where he shared the video, which seems to look like a grand number featuring Tamannaah, Keerthy, Sushanth and many others.
He captioned it: "#ChiruLeaks @bholaashankar @akentsofficial".
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
'Bholaa Shankar' is directed by Meher Ramesh. It is an official remake of Tamil film 'Vedalam', starring Ajith, who plays a doting brother with a dark past. In the film, Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing Chiranjeevi's sister. Tamannaah will essay his love interest.
The 67-year-old actor was last seen in 'Waltair Veerayya'. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the title character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.
