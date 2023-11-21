 Chiranjeevi stands with Trisha, condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for ‘disgusting' comments : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Chiranjeevi stands with Trisha, condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for ‘disgusting' comments

Chiranjeevi stands with Trisha, condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for ‘disgusting' comments

Chiranjeevi took to X to share his take on the controversy between Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha

Chiranjeevi stands with Trisha, condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for ‘disgusting' comments

Chiranjeevi and Mansoor Ali Khan. Instagram/chiranjeevikonidela, mansoor_alikhan_offl



IANS

Hyderabad, November 21

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has sided with Tamil star Trisha, slamming actor Mansoor Ali Khan's comments calling him and his derogatory comments ‘disgusting'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi on Tuesday wrote: “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha.”

The actor added: “The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.”

Concluding his statement, Chiranjeevi wrote: “I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”

The whole controversy between Mansoor and Trisha erupted when the former made some rather bad, and somewhat insulting comments on the ‘Ponniyin Selvan' actress.

Since both the actors co-starred in Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil blockbuster film ‘Leo', the ‘Captain Prabhakaran' actor thought there may be a bedroom scene involved where he would be portraying the scene of a rapist. However, he never met Trisha during their schedule in Kashmir.

Needless to say, this comment wasn't well received by the ‘96' actress, who slammed him on social media.

The actress wrote on her X on November 18: “A recent video has come to my notice where Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.

“He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Since the controversy, the actress has received much support from netizens across the country all of whom have been disgusted by Mansoor Ali Khan's comments, and are asking him to be booked.

The issue was also raised by the National Commission of Women, who pressed charges against the actor, directing the DGP to book him.

#Social Media #Twitter


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey

3
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

4
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

5
India

Supreme Court fumes over non-elevation of two as Punjab and Haryana High Court judges

6
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Gurpatwant Pannun

7
Haryana

Gurugram company declares holiday on Monday to help employees heal from India’s World Cup loss

8
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

9
Trending

Two youths convert a Mumbai local train compartment into a dining area

10
Trending

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer now has charge of only Sports and Y...

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Focus on horizontal drilling, say officials as first video of trapped workers is released

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Officials say focus on horizontal drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers, vertical shaft second-best option

NDRF teams doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any cont...

Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without being heard, says Supreme Court

Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without being heard, says Supreme Court

SC bench says people, despite the observations from the cour...

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

Saffron party slams Congress leader’s remarks as ‘shameful a...

UGC set to revise National Eligibility Test syllabus

UGC set to revise National Eligibility Test syllabus

UGC-NET is held twice every year, usually in June and Decemb...


Cities

View All

BSF recovers 565 grams of heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone near IB in Amritsar

BSF seizes heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

SGPC executive calls for meeting over 'Bandi Singhs'

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

With seven more farm fire cases, total count reaches 1,561 in Amritsar district

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Bathinda: Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Impersonator incident raises security concerns at PGI

Mohali: Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

RRTS project: Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public