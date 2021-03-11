Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bhola Shankar' locks April 2023 release date

ANI

New Delhi, August 21

Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Bhola Shankar' unveiled the new poster and final release date of the film ahead of Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday.

South actor Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the new poster and release date of the film, which he captioned, "CHIRANJEEVI: 'BHOLAA SHANKAR' NEW POSTER + RELEASE DATE LOCKED... As part of #Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations tomorrow, Team #BholaaShankar announces its release date: 14 April 2023... Directed by #MeherRamesh..."

He shared the news on his Instagram account too.

Soon after the poster and the release date were announced, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Waitingggggg" a fan commented.

'Bhola Shankar' is an official Telugu remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which starred south actors Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

Apart from 'Bhola Shankar', Chiranjeevi will be also seen in a political thriller film 'GodFather', which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Apart from him, the film also casts actors Nayanthara and Satya Dev in prominent roles and is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.

'GodFather' will also cast Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry.

