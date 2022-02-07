Chiranjeevi tests Covid negative, back to work

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

Actor Chiranjeevi, who recently tested Covid19 positive, has now tested negative and has returned to work. The actor took to his social media account to share the news with his fans.

With pictures from the sets of his upcoming Telgu film, he announced about his health. He wrote, “Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam. Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!"

In one of the pictures, Chiranjeevi is sitting with director Mohan Raja.

Here are the photos:

Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised! pic.twitter.com/zFqzrOxBCv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

On January 26, the actor had informed his fans that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted, “Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!”

Dear All,



Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home.



I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too.



Can’t wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

These days, Chirnajeevi is shooting for Telgu film ‘Godfather, a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. There are reports that the film might star Salman Khan in a cameo. Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Acharya’, by filmmaker Koratala Siva, is due to release on April 1. He also has Meher Ramesh’s ‘Bhola Shankar’ and an untitled project with KS Ravindra.

#Chiranjeevi