Chiranjeevi's action entertainer 'Bholaa Shankar' song 'Jam Jam Jajjanaka' to be out on this date

ANI
Mumbai, July 9
Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Bholaa Shankar' starring Chiranjeevi are all set to unveil the celebration song 'Jam Jam Jajjanaka'.
Taking to Twitter, AK Entertainment, shared the poster and wrote, "Boys and girls, It's time for the MEGA CELEBRATION. The Grand celebration song #JamJamJajjanaka from #Bholaashankar out on 11th JULY. Song Promo Today @ 4:05 PM @SagarMahati thumping musical."
The song promo video will be out today (July 9) at 4:05 PM.
The full song will be out on July 11.
In the poster, he is seen dressed in a blue kurta and matching ethnic jacket that he teamed up with jeans.
Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the official teaser of the film will be out on June 24.
Taking to Twitter, production house AK Entertainments shared a poster and wrote,"Presenting Mega @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar in @MeherRamesh's Stylish Mass presentation #BholaaShankarTeaser out now." The teaser begins with a voiceover that says 33 people are killed brutally by one person and the Kolkata police are in search of the murderer. Then shows Chiranjeevi all his swag and mega aura in his introduction sequence where he gets ready to bash goons in their den.
In the poster, Chiranjeevi could be seen wearing a checks faded casual shirt with a t-shirt inside and black jeans. He walks with an intense look. He wore black shades and a watch. He sports a dashing look in the film.
The Mega Massive Action Entertainer produced splendidly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.
