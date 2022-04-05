Chitra Banerjee joins the cast of JagannathAurPurvi Ki DostiAnokhi

Sony Television’s show Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi depicts an unusual and innocent friendship between Jagannath Mishra, an elderly man, and Purvi, a young vibrant girl. After Jagannath learns how Purvi gets betrayed by Babu for marriage, he goes out of his way to keep Purvi happy and at the same time, urges her to leave the past behind. But, in an unexpected turn of events, Jagannath is in for a shock as his daughter, Deepa, returns home for reasons unknown. Portraying the role of Deepa will be well-known television actor Chitra Banerjee.

Says Chitra, “Deepa is a headstrong character and a single mother raising her daughter alone. She defied her parents by marrying the man she wanted and is now feeling guilty about her actions, as it impacted her relationship with her parents. My character will have various layers that will reveal themselves as the show progresses. I am elated to be a part of this show and more so happy to be back on Sony TV.”